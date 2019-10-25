Las Vegas to Become Sanctuary for Criminal Illegals After ACLU Pressure

Las Vegas, Nevada will now become a sanctuary city for criminal illegal aliens after the city’s police department announced they will no longer cooperate with federal immigration officials following pressure from open borders group the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo announced Wednesday that his police department will end their cooperation with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), known as the 287(g) agreement, whereby criminal illegal aliens are turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

Lombardo blamed a recent ruling by the Central District of California for the city’s new sanctuary status. In that ruling, a federal judge stated that states like Nevada without specific immigration statutes do not have the authority to hold illegal aliens in police custody for civil immigration violations.

“I am optimistic that this change will not hinder LVMPD’s ability to fight violent crime” Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in a statement. “While the ruling can be seen as a setback, I am determined that through cooperation with our federal partners the goal of removing the worst of the worst can still be accomplished.” – READ MORE