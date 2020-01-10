Record-Low Unemployment Rate Continues, 145,000 New Jobs In December

The Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics published the December 2019 jobs report on Friday, which shows that the economy has continued to perform well leading into the fourth year of President Trump’s tenure.

According to the report, the U.S. economy added 145,000 new jobs during the month of December, and the unemployment rate has remained at 3.5% — a fifty-year low — for the second month in a row. In total, the U.S. economy added 2.1 million jobs during 2019.

The White House Council of Economic Advisors published a press release on Friday putting the economic growth into perspective.

"The U.S. economy needs to create around 70,000 jobs a month to keep pace with working-age population growth. Any employment growth above this level is typically from workers coming off the sidelines," reads the press release.