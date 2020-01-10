AP Blames U.S. For Iran Shooting Down Commercial Jet

The headline of an Associated Press article blamed the United States for the crash of a civilian airplane Iran shot down.

“An Iranian general dies in U.S. attack, and innocents suffer,” read the original headline of the Associated Press story published on Thursday. The innocents in question were passengers of a Ukrainian International Airlines jet shot down by what Western leaders say was an Iranian missile.

The piece reported that the recent U.S.-Iran conflict “had begun with a drone attack on Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s motorcade” and “rippled outward until dozens of Iranian-Canadians … were dead.” The story failed to mention any escalation from the Iranian regime that led to the drone attack, including one attack on America’s embassy in Iraq and another that led to the death of a U.S. contractor.

The piece quotes Canadian civilians who fault Trump for the Iranian missile strike. “This is insane. Sickening. Imagine having a family member on that plane,” one Torontonian told the AP. “One man, and only one, is responsible for those deaths. And he will never face consequences for them.” – READ MORE