Ready to Run: Joe Biden Considering Charlottesville for 2020 Campaign Launch

Former Vice President Joe Biden is ready to run for president, according to the Atlantic, and is considering a launch in Charlottesville, VA.

The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere reveals that Biden has made the decision to run and the campaign-in-waiting is debating on whether Biden should announce his campaign at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the “Rocky Steps” or to challenge Trump directly by announcing in Charlottesville, Virginia. Other possible announcement locations include his home in Delaware.

I'm on my way up to a rally at #StopandShop in Boston to stand with some of the 31,000 @UFCW union members who are currently fighting against cuts to wages and health care for themselves and their families. Stand with us: https://t.co/D4baO7D5xH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 18, 2019

A campaign launch video is expected to launch on Wednesday. – read more