Buzzfeed Finally Admits It Was Wrong About Trump Directing Michael Cohen To Lie

Remember how the media jumped on a January 17, 2019 report in Buzzfeed that the Special Counsel had evidence that President Donald Trump "directed" his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to prosecutors?

The story was questionable on the surface, as its sources were anonymous law enforcement officials and by the time it was reported, Cohen had already been charged with crimes and this would have been something included in those charges. Further, it was clear even the left-wing media was unsure of the veracity of the report, as they couched their reporting on it with the qualifier “if true.”

Hours after the report was released — and after left-wing media outlets spent the day pushing the narrative to suggest Trump was going down soon — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office issued a rare statement calling the report “not accurate.” The Washington Post and The New York Times followed up that statement with reports from anonymous sources corroborating the claim of inaccuracy.

Now that Mueller’s report has been released, Smith has finally acknowledged that Buzzfeed’s reporting was wrong, and offered a detailed explanation of how it happened.

"Today, with the release of the Mueller report, we know which characterization Carr was disputing: Specifically, that the series of interactions between Trump, Cohen, and their lawyers did not, in the prosecutors' view, amount to Trump 'directing' Cohen to lie," Smith wrote.