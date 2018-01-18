Read The House Intelligence Committee’s Interview With The Head Of Fusion GPS

The House intelligence committee released a transcript Thursday of its November interview with Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS.

Simpson was questioned as part of an investigation into Russian election interference. Fusion GPS is a research firm that put together a dossier that alleged President Donald Trump’s campaign had ties to Russian officials.

You can view the original document HERE.

Earlier this month, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released a transcript of the the Senate Judiciary Committee’s interview with Simpson. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

In testimony released publicly last week, Glenn R. Simpson, the co-founder of the controversial opposition research firm Fusion GPS conceded that he opposed Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy and that his negative opinions of the politician may have “entered” into his “thinking.”

Fusion GPS compiled the infamous, largely discredited 35-page dossier accusing Trump and his presidential campaign of ties with Russia.

In August 22 testimony released last week and reviewed in full by Breitbart News, Simpson made the following admission:

I think it’s safe to say that, you know, at some point probably early in 2016 I had reached a conclusion about Donald Trump as a businessman and his character and I was opposed to Donald Trump. I’m not going to pretend that that wouldn’t have entered into my thinking.

You know, again, I was a journalist my whole life. So we were, you know, trained not to take sides and practiced in not taking sides. So most of what I do as a research person is we try to avoid getting into situations where one’s etiology or political views would cloud your work because it’s a known hazard, but, you know, I reached an opinion about Donald Trump and his suitability to be president of the United States and I was concerned about whether he was the best person for the job.

Simpson was responding to a question about “concerns that the work being done was driven in a direction designed to reach a particular conclusion for a client or because of the client’s identity.”– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

x

Fusion GPS retracted a significant claim that they made during a closed-door testimony — further damaging the credibility of the anti-Trump dossier that the opposition research firm compiled.

Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, claimed in August 2017 and in January of this year that the FBI had a source inside the Trump presidential campaign that was feeding them information which gave credibility to the anti-Trump dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, The Washington Times reported.

Those statements are false, or, as Fusion GPS puts it, were “mischaracterized” by Simpson.

The source that tipped off the FBI was apparently an Australian diplomat who was told by George Papadopoulos over drinks that a professor linked to the Russians knew that the Russian government had thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

However, after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) released the transcripts of Simpson’s secret testimony, a source close to Fusion GPS stated that Simpson’s statements were inaccurate.

NBC reporter Ken Dilanian tweeted: “A source close to Fusion GPS tells me there was no walk-in source — that was a mischaracterization by Simpson of the Australian diplomat tip about Papadopoulis.” – READ MORE

The salty sea hag has got to go,

I mean, seriously. This woman is not fit to serve.

Is she taking lessons from John McCain and John Conyers?

Dianne Feinstein said she basically obstructed a Senate investigation — by releasing full closed-door testimony of the Fusion GPS founder — because she is under the weather.

According to the Daily Caller’s reporting:

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein suggested a “bad cold” may have impaired her mental faculties and caused her to release Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee without telling committee chairman Chuck Grassley.

“The one regret I have is that I should have spoke with Senator Grassley before,” she told NBC News. “And I don’t make an excuse but I’ve had a bad cold and maybe that slowed down my mental facilities [sic] a little bit.”

Perhaps she can see the cell block nurse. In federal prison the next time she has the sniffles.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) appears to have made a startling revelation about why she released the Fusion GPS transcripts on Tuesday — she was “pressured” to do so.

The revelation came from CNN Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju, who tweeted: “FEINSTEIN says she’s sorry to Grassley for not giving him a headsup about the release of the Fusion GPS transcript. ‘I meant to tell him, and I didn’t have a chance to tell him, and that concerns me,’ she told us. ‘I just got pressured, and I didn’t do it.'”

FEINSTEIN says she’s sorry to Grassley for not giving him a headsup about the release of the Fusion GPS transcript. “I meant to tell him, and I didn’t have a chance to tell him, and that concerns me,” she told us. “I just got pressured, and I didn’t do it.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2018

Asked who pressured her, Feinstein says: "I wasn't pressured" without reconciling her two statements. Her office later said she misspoke and wasn't pressured to release transcript. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2018

– READ MORE

The unexpected release follows Fusion GPS’ demand last week that the full transcript be released, sparking a fight with Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) over who was standing in the way of the document being released. The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed Simpson in August as part of its investigation into Russia’s election interference.

Needless to say, Grassley was furious, stating that it is “totally confounding that Senator Feinstein would unilaterally release a transcript of a witness interview in the middle of an ongoing investigation” and that “Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony relating to the independent recollections of future witnesses.”

At the demand of Fusion GPS, @SenFeinstein put Fusion GPS's testimony on her website. In the interest of transparency. While redacting the names of Fusion's partners. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/Iergk8c9Bc — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 9, 2018

GRASSLEY Spox Taylor Foy Responds to @SenFeinstein releasing transcript: “Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony relating to the independent recollections of future witnesses.” pic.twitter.com/Q8pX2bij5m — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 9, 2018

As for Simpson, he has emerged as the central figure in the probes into Russian election interference after his firm helped assemble a controversial dossier tying President Trump to Russia. Former British spy Christopher Steele compiled the document, which includes unverified allegations against Trump and his links to Moscow. – READ MORE