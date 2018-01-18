Left-winger Paul Krugman calls GOP ‘know-nothings’ who are ‘for bigotry and against education’

Left-wing New York Times columnist Paul Krugman — who tweeted last January that President Donald Trump “was obviously mentally ill the moment he took office” — has added to his anti-conservative resume by writing that the Republican Party is full of “know-nothings.”

In his Times op-ed published Monday, Krugman wrote that the GOP is trying very hard to “undermine the very foundations of American greatness” and that the “range of issues on which conservatives insist that the facts have a well-known liberal bias just keeps widening.”

Krugman also seemed shocked that “a clear majority of Republicans now say that colleges and universities have a negative effect on America.”

“So the party that currently controls all three branches of the federal government is increasingly for bigotry and against education,” he noted in his op-ed. “That should disturb you for multiple reasons, one of which is that the G.O.P. has rejected the very values that made America great.”

Krugman added that he has “no idea” if “our modern know-nothings” will “prevail” — but “if they do, they won’t make America great again — they’ll kill the very things that made it great.” – READ MORE

Donald Trump yesterday unveiled the winners of his much-touted “fake news awards”, escalating his already persistent attacks on a number of major US media outlets.

Nobel-prize winning economist Paul Krugman, who writes a column for The New York Times, nabbed the No 1 spot.

The administration said he merited the award for writing “on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover”. He wrote Mr Trump’s economic policy inexperience and unpredictability risked further damaging the weak global economy. – READ MORE