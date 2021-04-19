Ratings Report: CNN Has Lost More Than Half Their Viewers Since Trump Left Office

CNN has seen ratings plummet Donald Trump’s departure, down by over 50 percent across multiple categories since Inauguration Day.

CNN has seen ratings plummet following Donald Trump’s departure from the White House, down by over 50 percent across multiple categories since Inauguration Day, according to Fox News.

Last month, analysis of Nielsen data showed CNN had lost nearly 50 percent of viewers aged 25-to-54, a demographic considered most important to advertisers.

A new report by Fox News shows the rating decline has continued unabated for the anti-Trump network.

“CNN averaged 2.2 million viewers during the first three weeks of 2021, but it has averaged just one million viewers since Biden took office, a staggering decline of 54 percent,” they write.

The report indicates the vital 25-to-54 demographic numbers are worse, with the network dropping a brutal 60 percent. – READ MORE