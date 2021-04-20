PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Tuesday – April 20th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Capitol Police Officer Sicknick Died of Natural Causes From Strokes After Capitol Breach: Medical Examiner – U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, the D.C. Medical Examiner’s office confirmed on April 19, ending speculation that he was beaten to death by Trump supporters.

Francisco J. Diaz, chief medical examiner for Washington, told The Washington Post that Sicknick died Jan. 7 after suffering two strokes, and didn’t suffer from an allergic reaction after being sprayed with chemical irritants as he engaged with the crowd, Diaz said. – READ MORE

If Lockdowns Are Needed, Why Did More People Die In States That Locked Down Than Those That Didn’t? – One of the great things about America is that it has 50 states that can set their own policy across a broad range of areas, including on public health and lockdowns. This has allowed some to resist the stampede to impose swingeing restrictions on normal life in the hope of limiting transmission of SARS-CoV-2, and this provides us with a valuable control group in the great lockdown experiment that can give us an idea what might have happened if we hadn’t made some intervention or other.

During the autumn and winter a new surge in Covid infections prompted most US states, like most Western countries, to reimpose restrictions. But a few resisted. Eleven states did not impose a stay-at-home order and left people at liberty to leave their homes whenever they wished. Of these, four – Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and South Dakota – did not impose any restrictions at all and treated it pretty much like any other winter. – READ MORE

Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor Families Ask Black Lives Matter Where Money Went –The families of Michael Brown and Breonna Taylor — two of the iconic victims in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement — are questioning the funding of the movement, with Taylor’s family calling the Louisville, Kentucky BLM branch a “fraud.”

Earlier this month, when the New York Post reported Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors had bought four homes since 2016, New York City area Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome called for “an independent investigation.” – READ MORE

US consumer prices jump by most in nearly 9 years; gas and food costs continue to rise – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the consumer price index for March, which surged 0.6% from February. The CPI jumped 2.6% compared to the same period from a year ago, which is the largest monthly gain since August 2012. Last February saw a 1.7% increase.

Fueling the rising costs is the mounting cost of gasoline. Gas prices spiked 9.1% in March, which accounted for nearly half of the seasonally adjusted increase in the all items index. The natural gas index rose to 5% in March. Overall, energy prices have increased 13.2% in the last 12 months, including gas rising sharply at 22%. – READ MORE

Idaho Legislature Considers Absorbing Part Of Oregon – A group of Oregon residents want their rural counties to be absorbed by Idaho, to throw off the control Portland exerts on a very different area of the state. Two counties have already voiced majority support for the idea in ballot initiatives.

The latest step for the organizations Move Oregon’s Border and Citizens for a Greater Idaho, was to present the idea to House and Senate committees in the Idaho legislature.The former house speaker of Oregon, who lives in one of the counties that want out, joined the movement’s leader to help pitch the plan. – READ MORE

Watch: ‘Non-Political’ Fauci Calls Gun Control “A Public Health Issue” – While refusing to answer any basic questions about when endless lockdowns and mask mandates will be scrapped, Chief Medical advisor to Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, is now appearing on TV to advocate for more gun control.

During an interview with CNN, after he’d blamed Republicans for prolonging lockdowns and again claimed that the restrictions have nothing to do with liberties, Fauci was asked to comment on gun violence. – READ MORE

Welcome to Medellín, Minn., Where Elected Officials and Cops Are Afraid of BLM and Antifa Race ‘Cartels’ – In recent years we’ve seen that the rule of law bends toward injustice. We’ve seen the legal system weaponized against a sitting president of the U.S.

Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill rioters are treated completely different than Seattle’s Capitol rioters. – READ MORE

What The CDC’s VAERS Database Reveals About “Adverse” Post-Vaccine Reactions – Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID vaccines revealed reports of blood clots and other related blood disorders associated with all three vaccines approved for Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J). So far, only the J&J vaccine has been paused because of blood clot concerns.

VAERS is the primary mechanism for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed. – READ MORE