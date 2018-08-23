Ratings Disaster: Woke MTV Video Music Awards Hit New Record Low

MTV’s Video Music Awards dropped significantly in the ratings department on Monday night compared to last year, as the 2018 version featured an onslaught of political and anti-Trump rhetoric.

The 2018 VMA averaged 2.25 million viewers, which is down 16 percent compared to the 2.66 million people who tuned in to the 2017 show, according to Nielsen. The drop was even more significant with adults age 18-49, with MTV losing 20 percent of the key demo.

The smaller audience witnessed a politically charged show. At one point, Kevin Hart told the audience they were “allowed to kneel,” seemingly referencing how NFL players have been protesting during the national anthem before games.

“[In] this game you’re allowed to kneel,” Hart said while presenting with fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Hart, 39, also said the award show was like “a typical day at the White House.”

“Beefs pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets,” Hart said. “It’s basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face Trump, suck it.” – READ MORE

Rock legend Steven Tyler has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the White House demanding that President Trump stop playing Aerosmith songs at his rallies.

Tyler’s attorney, Dina LaPolt, sent the letter after Trump’s Tuesday night rally in West Virginia, as first reported by Variety. The band’s “Livin’ on the Edge” played as Trump supporters entered the Charleston Civic Center.

The scene in WV before Trump’s rally. Aerosmith’s “Livin’ on the edge” playing. pic.twitter.com/HW1qr9TBgE — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 21, 2018

LaPolt’s letter, a copy of which was obtained by Variety, notes that Trump was previously asked to stop using Aerosmith songs twice during his campaign.

“Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump,” the letter reads.. – READ MORE