Cuomo Said America Was Never Great — Trump Slams Him At WV Rally: The Gaffe Is ‘Career Ending’ (VIDEO)

While speaking at his rally in Charleston, West Virginia, President Donald Trump hit back at Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s remark in which he said America was never that great to begin with.

“New York’s Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo even declared that even America was never great. Oh I see. Oh, okay,” Trump said. “Tell that to our great soldiers at World War I, World War II, Korean War, so many others.”

Trump ominously alleges that when Andrew Cuomo said "America was never great," he was speaking to a group of "socialists and probably others. Probably others." #ProbablyOthers pic.twitter.com/uASQHIKPlT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2018

“I would imagine that’s career threatening, right,” he continued in regard to Cuomo’s statement. “How did he get away with that one?”

The president’s response comes days after Cuomo challenged his idea that America could make itself “great again.” – READ MORE

Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t letting a week’s worth of blow-back deter him from doubling down on his comments that “America was never great.” During a speech to worshippers at the First Baptist Church of Crown Heights in Brooklyn, Cuomo called President Donald Trump “un-American” and accused his supporters of racism and sexism.

The New York Post reports that Cuomo launched into a tirade during a religious-themed campaign stop referring to Trump as “King Trump,” “the great divider-in -chief of this nation,” and accusing the President of enabling a culture of “sexism, racism, bigotry and intolerance.”

“It’s un-American for this president to be spreading the division among us when it was his job to bring unity to all of us,” Cuomo said.

“Every neighborhood has it, the scared small man in the house with the high fence and the shiny mailbox, afraid of people who are different. Afraid of people who are a different religion, who speak a different language, who come from a different place,” he continued. “The person is threatened by diversity and uses anger to hide the fear.” – READ MORE