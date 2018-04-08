Entertainment Politics
RATINGS DISASTER: Not A Single CNN Show Is In The Top 20 For Cable News
CNN’s ratings are continuing their fall, with many viewers choosing to watch other cable news channels like MSNBC or Fox News instead.
“CNN had significant declines in February, with ratings dropping 19% in total day and 16% in prime, where the network returned an average audience of 979,000 total viewers–behind MSNBC (1.805 million) and Fox News (2.766 million).”
Yikes, CNN. pic.twitter.com/4pZKBcaEvC
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 1, 2018
According to one measure, not a single CNN show even cracked the top 20 for viewers in weekday cable news in February – READ MORE
