Oklahoma doctor arrested at DFW Airport on child sex charges

A 27-year-old Oklahoma doctor was arrested Wednesday at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after authorities said he traveled to Florida to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Angelo Francisco Trigoso-Jara was arrested by airport authorities and taken to the Arlington jail. The sheriff’s office reported that Trigoso-Jara traveled to Venice, Florida, to have sex with a 15-year-old girl whom he met on a website designed for strangers to meet online.

Detectives were first made aware of the incidents on Feb. 26, when the victim’s mother contacted the sheriff’s office.

According to the 15-year-old victim, the girl disclosed her age during their first interaction. Trigoso-Jara, who indicated he was only 23, offered to pick her up from her home. He later took her to a hotel, where the two engaged in sex.

