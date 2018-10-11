Ratings Crash: Taylor Swift Headlined American Music Awards Hit All-Time Low

Pop Star Turned Democratic Activist Taylor Swift Headlined The American Music Awards Tuesday Night, And The Ratings Dropped To A New All-time Low.

The Wrap reports that ratings for the American Music Awards telecast fell to “a new record low in TV ratings,” even lower than the previously record-holders for the lowest rated AMAs in 2017 and 2016.

Taylor Swift, who opened the night with a performance and won the “Artist of the Year” award, recently dove into politics, endorsing two Democratic candidates in Tennessee. At the AMAs Tuesday, Swift urged her fans to “get out and vote.”

“This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people?” Swift said. “It is the midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys.” – READ MORE

On Sunday, Taylor Swift did something that she’s never done before: she used her popstar platform to promote a political candidate, specifically the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Tennessee, Phil Bredesen, who could use the help after falling behind in the polls and angering his fellow left-wingers. On Monday, President Trump had some fun with his response to Swift getting political.

Asked about her comments on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, Trump said he believes Blackburn is “doing a very good job in Tennessee” and suspects that Swift doesn’t know much about her.

“I’m sure Taylor Swift has nothing — or doesn’t know anything about her,” he said, CNN reports.

“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now, OK?” he added with a laugh.- READ MORE