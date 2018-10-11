Google Document Suggests Web Must Be Controlled Because ‘Users Are Behaving Badly’

In “the Good Censor”, An 85-page Briefing Leaked To Breitbart News From Inside Google, The Company Blames A Range Of User Behavior Including ‘cyber Harassment,’ ‘cyber Racism’ And ‘venting’ For Eroding ‘utopian’ Belief In Online Free Speech.

The briefing identifies “users behaving badly” as one of the reasons for tech companies’ “shift toward censorship.” It can be read in full here.

Responding to the leak, an official Google source said the document should be considered internal research, and not an official company position.

On pages 25-35, the document runs through a list of “bad behaviors” that Google uses to explain the rise of Silicon Valley censorship. One of the behaviors identified by Google is people simply expressing their feelings.

“When they’re angry, people vent their frustrations. But whereas people used to tell friends and family about bad experiences, the internet now provides a limitless audience for our gripes.”

Another example of “users behaving badly” is a tweet by Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign, which accused Google of biasing its search engine to favor Hillary Clinton. This claim was backed up by independent research, but Google’s briefing labels it a “conspiracy theory.”- READ MORE

An 85-page Briefing Entitled “the Good Censor,” Exclusively Leaked To Breitbart News From Within Google, Acknowledges That Concerns About The Political Neutrality Of Major Platforms Have Gone Mainstream.

The document acknowledges that tech platforms including Google have shifted towards censorship in recent years, moving away from their original commitment to the American tradition of free speech. It can be read in full here.

Pages 74-76 of the document address media scrutiny of big tech.

“Being critical of big tech’s censorship powers was once a niche stance, coming mostly from those on the Right” claims the briefing. “But now, concern about big tech’s ‘abandonment of neutrality’ has gone mainstream…”- READ MORE