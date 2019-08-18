Rashida Tlaib’s grandmother tells media she wants God to ‘ruin’ President Trump

Muftia Tlaib, the 90-year-old grandmother of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), condemned President Donald Trump after Israel barred her granddaughter and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from visiting Israel.

Speaking with Reuters from her garden in Beit Ur Al-Fauqa, a village in the West Bank, Muftia Tlaib said: “Trump tells me I should be happy Rashida is not coming. May God ruin him.”

Tlaib’s comments come as her granddaughter and Omar are mired in yet another controversy involving Israel.

On Thursday, Israel barred the two lawmakers from making an upcoming trip to Jewish nation over the duo’s repeated anti-Semitism and their support for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, an anti-Israel movement boycotting Israel’s economy. Israeli law states that BDS supporters can be denied entry into the country. – READ MORE

