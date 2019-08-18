Boston Herald: Warren ‘Must Stop Using Dangerous’ Anti-Police Rhetoric

The editors of the Boston Herald are calling on 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to “stop using dangerous and false” rhetoric regarding law enforcement officers.

A scathing editorial by the Boston Herald titled, “Warren must end vile rhetoric” rips Warren for her most recent false claim and attack on police officers in the case of 18-year-old Michael Brown who was shot by an officer in 2014. While Brown was shot and killed, Warren claimed that the man was “murdered,” ignoring the findings of the Department of Justice (DOJ) which revealed the shooting to be self-defense on the officer’s end.

5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

The Boston Herald editors write that Warren’s comments come at a time when “law enforcement is under assault in this country,” adding that “several facilities have been attacked this year,” including the most recent case where a San Antonio, Texas ICE facility was shot at by gunmen following threatening protests against ICE in Florida. – READ MORE