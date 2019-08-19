Rashida Tlaib lashes out at Bill Maher after he exposes the truth about anti-Israel BDS movement

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) called for a boycott of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” after host Bill Maher rebuked Democrats for using the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement as an ideological “purity test.”

“It’s a bulls**t purity test. BDS is a bulls**t purity test by people who want to appear ‘woke’ but actually slept through history class,” Maher said on his show Friday.

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

"It's predicated on this notion — I think it's very shallow thinking — that the Jews in Israel are mostly white and Palestinians are mostly brown, so they must be innocent and correct and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this 'completely peaceful people' found themselves occupied. Forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars," he said.