Gillibrand: We Need to Hold Israel ‘Accountable’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) said Sunday that the United States needs to hold Israel “accountable” for barring two members of Congress from entering the country.

“Should there be repercussions for Israel?” ABC’s This Week host Martha Raddatz asked.

“I think as a friend and ally, we need to hold them accountable,” Gillibrand said.

Last week, Israel denied entry to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) because of their support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. President Donald Trump applauded Israel’s decision to deny entry to the two congresswoman while a bipartisan group of lawmakers criticized Israel’s decision. – READ MORE