Rapper Meek Mill gives more than 3,000 Christmas gifts to Philadelphia kids

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – Rapper Meek Mill is celebrating the holidays in his hometown of Philadelphia after being released from jail in April.

On Christmas Eve, he helped hand out thousands of toys to needy children.

For hours, eager families waited outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in North Philadelphia.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” said Dominique Wise. “Anything you get is always a blessing.”

Meek Mill pulled together 500 bikes with helmets, school supplies, backpacks, several hundred pairs of sneakers, and more than a dozen Xbox video games systems to be raffled off.

More than 3,000 children were given presents thanks to Meek.