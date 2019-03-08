Rank-and-file Dems revolt against Pelosi over resolution to condemn anti-Semitism

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “taken aback” by the growing dissent and anger among rank-and-file Democrats over a possible resolution to formally condemn anti-Semitism, a Democratic source told Fox News on Wednesday — highlighting Pelosi’s tenuous grip on control over the House and underscoring the growing power of the party’s nascent far-left progressive wing.

Pelosi even reportedly walked out of a meeting Wednesday with Democrat House members, setting down her microphone and telling attendees, “Well if you’re not going to listen to me, I’m done talking.”

The stalled resolution originated after freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, for at least the second time in recent months, ignited an uproar for echoing tropes critics have deemed anti-Semitic. In February, she suggested on Twitter that supporters of Israel have been bought. The congresswoman then accused American supporters of Israel of pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Omar — who also tweeted in 2012 that “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel” — refused to address questions on Wednesday about accusations that she’s anti-Semitic.

Meanwhile, debate over how to address her latest remarks has overtaken House Democrats in recent days.

A frustrated senior House Democratic aide told Fox News on Tuesday: “Here we are again, fighting with ourselves. I’ve spent another week dealing with this and not on policy.”

A vote on the resolution, which was originally planned for earlier this week, did not appear on the House’s official docket for Thursday.

President Trump, turning to Twitter on Wednesday, highlighted Democrats’ troubles getting the resolution passed. He wrote that their failure to “take a stronger stand” against anti-Semitism was “shameful.” – READ MORE