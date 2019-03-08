Former ‘Justice Democrats’ Candidate Leads Charge Against Pelosi, Calls Speaker A ‘White Supremacist’

Anger at Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for daring to allow a floor vote on a measure condemning anti-Semitism spread beyond progressive Democrats in Congress late Tuesday, when a former candidate for the “Justice Democrats” — the same arm that elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — called the Speaker a “white supremacist.”
Saira Rao, a “Justice Democrat” who ran for office in Colorado (and lost), has been active in supporting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) following an outcry over clearly anti-Semitic statements Omar made last week at an event for progressive activists. Tuesday night, she weighed in on the debate over whether House Democrats should adopt a measure condemning anti-Semitism by comparing Pelosi to infamous white supremacist David Duke.
“Iam going to unfollow anyone who posts anything positive about Nancy Pelosi,” Rao tweeted. “Nancy Pelosi is a white feminist. White feminists are white supremacists. Nancy Pelosi is a white supremacist. And if you idolize Nancy Pelosi, you may as well declare allegiance to David Duke.”
Saira was one of Justice Democrats' 2018 candidates pic.twitter.com/vlTuFUCQFd
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 6, 2019
The sentiment echoes a statement made earlier in the day by Women’s March founder, Linda Sarsour, who also accused Pelosi of being a “white feminist,” and suggested that the Speaker of the House was merely a tool of the “patriarchy.” In fact, Rao praised Sarsour for her “leadership” on the issue earlier in the day.- READ MORE