Rand Paul’s Attacker Gets 30 Days In Prison

The neighbor of Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul was sentenced in a federal court on Friday after being convicted of attacking the senator in 2017.

Rene Boucher, 59, pleaded guilty in March to assaulting a member of Congress, resulting in personal injury, and was sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year of supervised release for the attack, reported U.S. News And World Report.

Boucher was arrested in November 2017 after he attacked the senator outside of his Bowling Green, Kentucky home. He was reportedly upset after Paul blew some leaves onto his property while using his lawnmower. The U.S. District Court Judge presiding over the case, Judge Marianne Battani, called the attack a “dispute between neighbors” and that it was not politically motivated. – READ MORE

