Rand Paul Offers to Buy ‘Ungrateful’ Omar a Ticket Back to Somalia

Perhaps if she had to ‘go back’ to Somalia, she’d learn to appreciate America.

That’s the message coming from Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) might have a newfound love of the country that took her in if she could see her home country by comparison.

Paul prefaced his comments by noting he’s “not saying we forcibly send her anywhere,” but a little perspective couldn’t hurt for a woman who says America is a terrible country.

“She has the honor of actually winning a seat in Congress and she says we’re a terrible country?” he asked a Breitbart reporter. “I think that’s about as ungrateful as you can get.”

Give her time, Senator. Give her time. She gets more and more ungrateful by the day.

“While I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia,” Paul added. “I think she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia, that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in the Constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years.”

"And then maybe after she visited Somalia for a while, she might come back and appreciate America more."