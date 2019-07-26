MSNBC Host: We’re Not Going to ‘Play Fair’ to Put Trump in Jail (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Donny Deutsch on Friday said Democrats weren’t going to “play fair” to make sure President Donald Trump goes to jail.

Deutsch appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where he discussed some of the 2020 strategies he believes Democrats should follow to defeat Trump and send him to jail. After co-host Joe Scarborough went on a rant against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), dubbing him “Moscow Mitch,” Deutsch praised Scarborough.

“What you said in a couple minutes yesterday to me is the most important thing that’s ever been said on this show or on any show on this air and that we are at war,” Deutsch said. “It is time for the Democrats to wake up. We are playing against cheaters and liars or stealers.” – READ MORE

