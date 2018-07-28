RAND PAUL: BRENNAN 2012 LEAK ‘HELPED COMPROMISE’ YEMEN OPERATION, RISKED AGENT’S LIFE

Stating that Brennan is “no stranger” to the problem of “vital, secret details” being leaked by security clearance-holding television commentators, Paul hearkened back to 2012.

The Kentucky Senator claimed that Brennan, then Obama’s top White House adviser on counter-terrorism, gave classified information to a group of former Obama advisers turned TV commentators about a Yemen terror plot that Washington had “inside control” of through a double-agent.

After Brennan’s briefing, one of the call’s participants, Richard Clarke, went on ABC and broadcast the government implying that there was a Western spy inside the Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula bomb-making group.

John Brennan’s careless leak to former intelligence officials turned television commentators helped compromise an operation and risk the life of a double agent, and who knows what other objectives it also hindered or outright prevented. This is exactly why former intelligence officials who are now talking heads on television should not continue to have a security clearance.– READ MORE

Sen. Rand Paul called Monday for President Trump to revoke former CIA director John Brennan’s security clearance, as he questioned whether the Obama-era spy boss was “monetizing” his access to sensitive information in his new role as a pundit.

“Is John Brennan monetizing his security clearance? Is John Brennan making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with his attacks on @realDonaldTrump?” Paul tweeted early Monday.

Is John Brennan monetizing his security clearance? Is John Brennan making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with his attacks on @realDonaldTrump ? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

Brennan joined NBC News and MSNBC in February as a contributor and senior national security and intelligence analyst. A spokesperson for the networks did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Paul’s tweet, which did not list any specific allegations. – READ MORE

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte confirmed to Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo Sunday morning that his committee among others want former CIA Director John Brennan and other former Obama officials to testify before its members.

“We have lots of questions for John Brennan and he will definitely be sought by the Committees for an interview,” Goodlatte said. “This is an extremely disturbing thing to see both he and James Comey, supposedly impartial government officials carrying out their jobs in very important areas in intelligence gathering and law enforcement, express the kind of extreme bias that they’ve shown now, which I think reflects quite accurately on what they were doing back in 2016.”

Goodlatte went on to confirm that not only will Brennan and Comey be sought but also former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch, whose meeting with President Bill Clinton on an Arizona tarmac during the 2016 election became scrutinized as it happened while his then-presidential candidate wife Hillary Clinton was under federal investigation.

The news comes as the FBI released over 400 pages of highly redacted FISA document applications relating to the surveillance of onetime foreign policy advisor Carter Page during the 2016 Trump campaign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1