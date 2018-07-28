Threat against GOP rep’s daughters latest in ‘very dangerous’ wave

Republican Rep. Jason Lewis told Fox News he has contacted the police over threats to him and even his daughters in the wake of reports about controversial statements he made as a radio show host.

“The threats against Lewis came after multiple news reports about comments Lewis made while a radio show host, in particular comments he made in 2012 in response to Rush Limbaugh calling activist Sandra Fluke a “slut.” Lewis had openly wondered on his radio show whether the word “slut” could still be appropriate to use in some cases, such as regarding Madonna.

At the same time, the fellow Midwesterner said he knew Lewis to be a “shock jock” in his radio days — but considers the congressman to be an “extremely conscientious man, a very hardworking, a very effective member of Congress” now.

He and others say the current threats, however, are linked to a hostile political environment that has escalated differences into increasingly personal battles. Lewis said “unstable people” are being instigated by “new rhetoric from the left.”

“It’s becoming very, very dangerous for members of Congress and our families … the new thing is that, ‘you’re a bad person because you said something.’ It’s not even about actions anymore. They’re defining speech as a character flaw,” Lewis said.

Asked about Lewis’ case, Capitol Police said they could not comment on specifics.

Lewis noted that one report mentioned his comments responding to the question of how his daughters would react to his discussion of the word “slut.” The threat “came a day after that CNN article,” Lewis said, adding that he believes “that’s why the [threat] mentioned my daughters.” – READ MORE

The building containing Rep. Maxine Waters’ district office was partially evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious package was delivered with a threatening message on the label.

“The package was addressed to ‘Anne Thrax,’” Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said in an LAFD alert. “One person came in contact with the package and did not have any medical complaints.”

The label to ‘Anne Thrax’ was believed to be a reference to anthrax, a lethal bacteria that can be sent by mail in bioterrorist attacks, according to The Blaze.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the reports of the suspicious package and called in the LAFD hazardous material team.

Only affected portions of the building were evacuated, and the hazardous material team determined that “no hazard existed,” USA Today reported. – READ MORE

