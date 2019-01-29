Ranchers Invite Pelosi to Border: Come See Why Your Fence Is Trash

Arizona Ranchers Living Along The U.s.-mexico Border Are Again Inviting House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi — Including Airfare And Accommodation — To Visit Their Locales To See Firsthand What They Describe As An “insecure” Southern Border.

Chris Burgard introduces the video invitation, saying, “Right now, Americans have a greater chance of dying from an opioid overdose than they do in a car accident. Yet Nancy Pelosi openly rejects border facts that are presented to her by DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.”

Burgard adds, “My buddy John, his ranch is down on the border in Arizona. He says he’s had over two million illegal aliens and too many tons of narcotics come across his ranch. So a few years ago, he invited Nancy Pelosi to come down for a visit. He said he’d even send a plane for her.”

The video message then transitions to Rancher John and two other ranchers, who offer their open invitation to Pelosi, saying:

JOHN: I would tell you that I think that there's been two million people who've come across this ranch in the last 24 years. I want to invite Nancy Pelsoi down. She went to Texas to see the kids, so come here, see where the down and the bad guys are coming through the border.