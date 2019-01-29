Hoover Asks Swalwell: ‘Are You Allergic To Saying Anything Positive About Trump?’ (VIDEO)

Margaret Hoover, the host of PBS’s “Firing Line With Margaret Hoover,” grilled Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Friday after he refused to acknowledge anything positive about President Donald Trump, asking him, “Are you allergic to saying anything positive about Trump?”

Hoover, who pressed Swalwell hard over his obsession with Russia, asked Swalwell what he thought of the state of the U.S. economy.

“Insecure. It’s not working,” Swalwell answered. “So, right now, about 78% of Americans, according to CareerBuilder, are living paycheck-to-paycheck.”

"It is hard to argue with 3.9% unemployment, highest wage growth in this last year, in 2018, than any of the past years in the past decade," Hoover responded. "I mean, many of the fundamentals and the confidence of the economy are far better since Trump took office than they were under the previous eight years of President Obama's presidency."