Rahm Emanuel faces challenge in mayor’s race from top cop he fired three years ago

Chicago’s next mayoral election will take place in February 2019. The incumbent, Rahm Emanuel, is facing a growing list of challengers — amongst them is now former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, who was fired by Emanuel in 2015.

McCarthy announced his candidacy via Twitter on Wednesday evening, posting that “It’s time for new leadership that will fix our problems and pull us together. After thoughtful consideration and at the urging of my supporters, community leaders, and my family, I am officially announcing that I am running for Mayor of Chicago.”

After serving for four years as Police Superintendent, McCarthy was let go by Emanuel while the mayor took heat for allegedly burying a tape showing the shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald sixteen times by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke is currently awaiting trial on murder charges.

Emanuel is accused of keeping the tape under wraps until his re-election campaign was over. McCarthy said at the time of his firing that he was “thrown under the bus” by the mayor’s administration. According to Fox News, McCarthy said the tape was out of his hands. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1