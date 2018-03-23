True Pundit

BACKFIRE: Broward County Implements ‘Solution’ For School Violence And Students Are Not Happy

Posted on by
On Wednesday, the superintendent of the Democrat-heavy Broward County Public Schools announced a new policy aimed at reducing school violence — and the students are not happy.

Superintendent Robert W. Runcie, a proponent of radical left-wing gun control measures, announced that students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will only be allowed to bring clear backpacks to school after spring break and will be required to wear a new ID badge at all times.

Needless to say, the students are not happy with the decision that the Democratic officials came up with to address the issue of school violence. – READ MORE

On Wednesday, the superintendent of the Democrat-heavy Broward County Public Schools announced a new policy aimed at reducing school violence — and the students are not happy.
