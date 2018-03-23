BACKFIRE: Broward County Implements ‘Solution’ For School Violence And Students Are Not Happy

On Wednesday, the superintendent of the Democrat-heavy Broward County Public Schools announced a new policy aimed at reducing school violence — and the students are not happy.

Each student will also be given an ID badge. Students and staff will be required to wear the badges at all times. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 21, 2018

Superintendent Robert W. Runcie, a proponent of radical left-wing gun control measures, announced that students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will only be allowed to bring clear backpacks to school after spring break and will be required to wear a new ID badge at all times.

Great. Because clear backpacks are gonna fix everything. I appreciate the attempt, but I’d rather have common since gun laws than a clear backpack. #NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/1HRudeSOib — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 21, 2018

Needless to say, the students are not happy with the decision that the Democratic officials came up with to address the issue of school violence. – READ MORE

