“Racist” Trump Just Gave MLK Birthplace Biggest Boost Since 1929

Since the moment he stepped into politics, the left has done their worst to portray then-candidate, now-President Donald Trump as hateful, bigoted and racist.

The liberal media even went so far as to falsely report that Trump had the bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.removed from the White House on Inauguration Day.

But that narrative has totally crumbled in light of what Trump just did to honor the late Dr. King on Monday. The president signed a bill into law that upgraded King’s birthplace from a national historic site to a national historical park, according to The Hill.

“It was my great honor to sign H.R. 267, the ‘Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park Act,’ which redesignates the Martin Luther King, Junior, National Historic Site in the State of Georgia as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park,” Trump tweeted.

It was my great honor to sign H.R. 267, the “Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park Act,” which redesignates the Martin Luther King, Junior, National Historic Site in the State of Georgia as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. https://t.co/Qe0b6HBFTY pic.twitter.com/QTgaqTawPT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2018

The president was joined for the private signing ceremony on board Air Force One by the civil rights leader’s niece, Alveda King, prior to Trump’s appearance at the NCAA National Championship football game in Atlanta, Georgia. – READ MORE

