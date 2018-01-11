Democrats Give Liberal Starbucks Exception to Huge Sugar Tax

Seattle’s leftists lawmakers approved an ordinance last year that imposed a tax on all sweetened beverages, save of course for the lattes consumed by the city’s highfalutin, upper-class elites.

The new tax, which went into effect Jan. 1, specifically added a tax on “sweetened beverages, syrups and concentrates” except for those “that list milk as their first ingredient,” according to The Seattle Times.

This means the fancy lattes enjoyed by Seattle’s Starbucks-sipping liberals get a pass, despite the fact that some of these lattes contain up to 68 grams of sugar.

“Where and when is a sweetened beverage not a taxable sweetened beverage? In Seattle, when the drink is a Caramel Macchiato from Starbucks — 42 grams of sugar in a Venti, the largest size. Or a Caramel Brulée Latte with whipped cream — 68 grams of sugar in a Venti,” the Times explained. – READ MORE

In an effort to persuade residents to make healthier choices and raise money for community and education programs, Seattle has created a new tax.

According to KOMO, the tax is on sugary drinks and went into effect on January 1. A regular can of soda is an extra 21 cents, a 20-ounce bottle costs an extra 35 cents, and when buying in bulk, the increase is palpable.

On December 31, shoppers at Costco who wanted to purchase a 35 pack of 12-ounce cans of soda would have paid $10,99. Now, they’re paying $18.34 because of the new tax, which amounts to $7.35. (IJR)

Well that Seattle 'sugar tax' escalated quickly. Still think you want to move to this over-taxed town? pic.twitter.com/F5LkCNPf6d — traviseattle (@traviseattle) January 5, 2018

Soda and sugary drinks just got a little pricier across Seattle.

Distributors will now be taxed 1.75/fluid ounce on all sugary drinks sold across the city. Consumers will feel the burden at convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants.

A 12-pack of soda will now cost an extra $2.52. A single 20-ounce beverage will increase by 35 cents.

The Seattle City Council passed the new tax in June. Critics fear it will hurt store owners and low-income shoppers.

“This puts another nail in the coffin for working families trying to afford and raise their families in Seattle,” said Jim Desler, spokesperson with Keep Seattle Livable for All. (KOMO NEWS)

