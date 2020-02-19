Queen Throws Major Snag In Harry And Meghan’s Rebranding With Latest ‘Ban’

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly banned Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from using their post-royal brand “Sussex Royal.”

According to a report from the Daily Mail published Tuesday, the Queen decided after “lengthy and complex talks” that it was improper for the couple to use the word “royal” in their branding.

“Harry and Meghan have spent tens of thousands of pounds on a new Sussex Royal website to complement their hugely popular Instagram feed,” the report noted. “They have also sought to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark for a range of items and activities, including clothing, stationery, books and teaching materials.”

Even the couple’s charitable organization, “Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” uses the now-banned word, the Daily Mail highlighted.

Harry and Meghan, who announced in January that they would no longer be carrying out their royal duties, will now have to change their Instagram, website, and charity name, it seems. – READ MORE

