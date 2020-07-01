Qatar Hired Former CIA Agents to Hack Prominent GOP Official, Lawsuit Alleges

Qatar hired a team of former CIA and U.S. military intelligence officials to conduct a hack attack on a prominent American political activist after he raised questions about the country’s support for terrorism, according to allegations in a new lawsuit.

Republican financier Elliott Broidy alleges that Qatar enlisted former U.S. intelligence officials to carry out a 2018 cyber espionage operation on his personal and business email servers. That information, Broidy alleges, was later leaked to the media in order to discredit the longtime GOP activist and advance Doha’s interests in America.

The suit reveals allegations that U.S.-based hackers affiliated with the Global Risk Advisors (GRA) consulting group were paid by Qatar to carry out the illicit scheme and similar attacks on prominent critics of Qatar. GRA, an American cyber security consulting group, is composed of former CIA and other military intelligence officials with extensive experience in the cyber espionage realm.

GRA “conspired with public-relations strategists to steal Mr. Broidy’s confidential materials and plant carefully curated excerpts and manipulated materials with the press to cause Plaintiffs maximum damage,” the lawsuit alleges. “GRA was perfectly suited for this work because it employs former National Security Agency, Central Intelligence Agency, and U.S. Armed Forces personnel with extensive offensive hacking expertise.” – READ MORE

