Ernst Calls Reports on Russian Bounties ‘Absolutely Inaccurate’

Congressional Republicans are pushing back on reports that Russian intelligence operatives placed bounties on U.S. soldiers after they received a briefing from the White House on the matter.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) told reporters on Tuesday, “I think that reporting was absolutely inaccurate. I had a briefing this morning and I know that the evidence is not corroborated.”

“We take threats seriously. At the tactical level, obviously making sure our positions are hardened and we’re watching out for adversaries,” she added.

Several Republican senators were briefed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on the reports on Tuesday.

Ernst said that briefing was “very informative” and again said she believes the reporting was “very inaccurate.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also weighed in on the reports after the briefing. In a series of tweets, Graham wrote, “Earlier today I received a briefing from the White House’s National Security Advisor, Chief of Staff, and the DNI regarding the New York Times article claiming Russia offered bounties to the Taliban to kill American troops and that President Trump was briefed on these matters.” – READ MORE

