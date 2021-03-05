‘QAnon Shaman’ Is ‘Wounded’ After Trump Did Not Pardon Him for Role in Capitol Riot

Jacob Chansley, the man known as the “QAnon Shaman,” is speaking out for the first time since being in jail after storming the U.S. Capitol on the day electoral votes were being tallied.

Chansley became recognizable during the insurrection as he wore face paint and bull horns while carrying the American flag.

Laurie Segall, a reporter for “60 Minutes+” asked Chansley during an interview what it was about former President Donald Trump that he felt so “fiercely” loyal to.

“I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him and seemed like the establishment was going after him unnecessarily or unfairly, and I had been a victim of that all of my life, whether it be in school or at home,” he replied.

Chansley continued, “I identify with a lot of the negative things that he was going through.”

“I honestly believed and still believe that he cares about the Constitution, that he cares about the American people, and that’s also why and you know it wounded me so deeply and why it disappointed me so greatly that I and others did not get a pardon.”

The “QAnon Shaman” of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars. Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+’s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021

Segall pressed Chansley on whether he regrets his loyalty to the former president.

