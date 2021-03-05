Asylum-Seekers Test Positive For COVID After Being Released Into U.S. By Border Patrol: NBC News

A new report published on Tuesday evening alleged that numerous alleged asylum-seekers that have been released into the U.S. by Border Patrol officials quickly tested positive for the coronavirus after their release.

“Miriam Izaguirre, a 35-year-old asylum-seeker from Honduras, crossed the Rio Grande at dawn Monday with her young son and turned herself in to the authorities,” NBC News reported. “A few hours later she was released, and the first thing she did was take a rapid test for Covid-19 at the Brownsville bus station. They told her her test came out positive.”

Izaguirre told Noticias Telemundo Investiga that officials “separated about eight of us because we were positive.” The report said that she was waiting to catch a bus that was headed to Houston.

The report said that other migrant families that said they tested positive for the coronavirus had been waiting to go to destinations on the East Coast, including North Carolina, Maryland, and New Jersey. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --