Psycho comic Kathy Griffin calls Trump family ‘Psychos’

Controversial comic Kathy Griffin says the backlash over her infamous Trump photo last year continues. The 57-year-old performer told Confidential that she’s been informed by law enforcement that there are still active death threats against her.

Last May, the stand-up comic posted a video of herself holding a mask styled to look like the severed head of President Trump. A disastrous press conference followed, all part of what she called a surreal experience.

The redheaded funny gal says she was simultaneously being investigated by the feds, threatened with jail time, and “on the other hand, I had the FBI calling and telling me that I was under credible death threats.” Not to mention she honestly believed that her decades-old career was over.

“I sent out a tweet the other day that was real honest, saying I didn’t know what my future was with this f—ing sonofab—h coming after me and the clown car of a——s,” she says. “Not to mention the family with the grown sons, Eric and Don Jr….They’re all psychos.”

