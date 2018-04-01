True Pundit

Politics Security

Floundering New York Magazine cover depicts President Trump as a pig

Posted on by
Share:

Can you imagine the outrage by insane Libs if this was done with Obama or his wife?

New York Magazine is taking a harsh swipe at President Trump with its new cover depicting the president as a pig.

The April 2 issue of the magazine features a close-up photo of Trump with a pig’s snout replacing his nose.

“Not Collusion… Not Incompetence… Not Cruelty… It’s the Corruption, Stupid,” the headline reads. “Why His Self-Dealing is His Biggest Political Liability.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

New York Magazine cover depicts Trump as a pig
New York Magazine cover depicts Trump as a pig

New York Magazine is taking a harsh swipe at President Trump with its new cover depicting the president as a pig. 
TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: