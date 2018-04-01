Politics Security
Floundering New York Magazine cover depicts President Trump as a pig
Can you imagine the outrage by insane Libs if this was done with Obama or his wife?
New York Magazine is taking a harsh swipe at President Trump with its new cover depicting the president as a pig.
The April 2 issue of the magazine features a close-up photo of Trump with a pig’s snout replacing his nose.
“Not Collusion… Not Incompetence… Not Cruelty… It’s the Corruption, Stupid,” the headline reads. “Why His Self-Dealing is His Biggest Political Liability.”
New cover of @NYMag
Cover story by @jonathanchait: https://t.co/xFhlgA6M0x pic.twitter.com/3PcXI0Izue
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 2, 2018
Another rich family's tax write off. Welfare journalism, just look at the new cover. That screams FLOUNDERING. https://t.co/p9J3zdyfRy
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 2, 2018
