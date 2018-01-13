Psych Professor Says Trump is Mentally Ill, Then Her Records Surface

Diagnosing patients from afar is a pretty tricky business, and one ought to be awfully sure before offering a diagnosis to anyone — especially if the patient is the president, the disease is mental illness, and you’re offering the diagnosis to the general public.

That didn’t stop Bandy Lee, a Yale University psychology professor, from being one of the loudest voices insisting that the president was some sort of narcissistic sociopath with a “mental impairment” who represents a danger to himself and America at large.

Lee is best known as one of 25 mental health professionals who contributed to a book titled — with no small degree of ominousness — “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.”

However, it turns out her analysis and/or diagnosis of Trump was missing something: namely, the professional qualifications to actually do so.

According to a piece published earlier this week by Campus Reform, records show that Lee’s physician/surgeon license — necessary to practice psychiatry — lapsed in Connecticut in 2015. Meanwhile, her “controlled substance registration for practitioner” license lapsed in February 2017.

Lee has also deleted her Twitter account, clearly a sign absolutely nothing is up and everything is kosher with her license after all. – READ MORE

