Proud Boys leader arrested for burning Black Lives Matter banner, police investigate as hate crime

The leader of the Proud Boys was arrested Monday upon entering Washington, D.C., for allegedly destroying a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to a church.

Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, was traveling to the nation’s capital to participate in protests happening there on Wednesday. Supporters of President Donald Trump are gathering in Washington to demonstrate against congressional certification of the Electoral College results.

Police arrested Tarrio, who is from Miami, for allegedly burning a Black Lives Matter banner at Asbury United Methodist Church last month, one of the oldest black churches in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told the New York Times that Tarrio was charged with destruction of property.

Police said they were investigating the incident as a “potential hate crime,” according to the Times. It happened during protests in mid-December when Trump supporters gathered for a “stop the steal” rally. The demonstrations later gave way to violent clashes between Antifa and the Proud Boys. – READ MORE

