Kyle Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to Kenosha shooting charges

Kyle Rittenhouse entered not guilty pleas to all charges Tuesday in connection with multiple shootings in Kenosha, Wis., during a protest over the summer.

The teen and his legal team have argued self-defense, maintaining that he only fired his rifle after being attacked from behind.

Prosecutors accused Rittenhouse of traveling from his home in Antioch, Ill., across state lines to nearby Kenosha, after learning of a call for militia to protect businesses during protests on Aug. 25.

“If what happened in Kenosha is not self-defense for Kyle Rittenhouse, the right of self-defense does not exist anymore in America,” said attorney John Pierce, who is representing the teen in civil matters related to the incident. “He acted in pure, absolute, perfect self-defense.”

After turning himself in, he told investigators that he had been hit in the head and neck with a baseball bat and skateboard, according to police records. Video circulating online shows scenes from the encounter. – READ MORE

