Protesters Cancel Speech by Tom Homan, Former ICE Director, at University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania shut down an event on Wednesday on immigrant detention and deportation after student protesters demonstrated against retired ICE Director Tom Homan‘s appearance on the panel.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends: First” with anchors Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus, Homan said that he had received a warning before he even got on the train to Philadelphia that there was a petition from over 500 students and alumni to cancel the event.

The petition also called for the university to ban all invitations to current or former ICE or U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials.

Dozens of people from other universities had also signed the petition, including students from Columbia University, Cornell University, Brown University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.

"Under Homan, ICE continued to be a violent organization responsible for terrorizing immigrant communities … Inviting Homan as a guest speaker contradicts Penn's claim of being a sanctuary campus," the petition read.