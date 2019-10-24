Congress To Investigate Rep. Hill (D.) For Sexual Misconduct

The House Ethics Committee said Wednesday it had opened an investigation into the alleged relationship between Rep. Katie Hill (D., Calif.) and a member of her congressional staff.

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of House Rule XXIII, clause 18 (a),” the statement said. “The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather information regarding the allegations.”

The Ethics Committee code of conduct states, “a Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner, or who is an employee of a committee on which the Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner serves.”

RedState first reported on Hill's alleged affairs with her campaign staffer and her legislative director.