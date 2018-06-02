Prosecutors Grill Comey as U.S. Attorney’s Office ‘Seriously’ Weighs Charging McCabe

A New Report Says The D.c. U.s. Attorney’s Office Recently Interviewed Fired Fbi Director James Comey, In What Is Being Described As “an Indication The Office Is Seriously Considering” Whether Former Bureau Deputy Andrew Mccabe Should Face Criminal Charges.

The Washington Post writes: Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz accused McCabe in April of misleading investigators and Comey four times — three of them under oath — about authorizing a disclosure to the media. Horowitz referred the findings to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Lying to federal investigators can carry a five-year prison sentence, though McCabe disputes that he intentionally misled anyone. Comey’s interview, while significant, does not indicate prosecutors have reached any conclusions, and people familiar with the process said it is not surprising given the allegations McCabe faces. A referral from the inspector general does not guarantee charges will be filed.

McCabe’s attorney, Michael Bromwich, issued a statement in response to what he describes as an “extremely disturbing” leak from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“A little more than a month ago, we confirmed that we had been advised that a criminal referral to the U.S. Attorney’s Office had been made regarding Mr. McCabe. We said at that time that we were confident that, unless there is inappropriate pressure from high levels of the Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office would conclude that it should decline to prosecute. Our view has not changed.”– READ MORE

