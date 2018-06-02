Clapper: ‘Wouldn’t have been appropriate’ to warn Trump about Russians

James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence under President Barack Obama appeared on The Chris Stigall Show Friday morning on WPHT in Philadelphia.

Stigall seized on this point and pressed Clapper on it. Clapper’s answer defies credulity:

Stigall: But, you did confirm that you didn’t talk with Donald Trump about it. Nobody in the administration did.

Clapper: No i didn’t. It wasn’t my place to do that. I was reporting to the then-government… the Executive Branch policy makers. But for me to pick up the phone and call a political candidate would not have been appropriate. – READ MORE

