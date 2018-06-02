Politics
Clapper: ‘Wouldn’t have been appropriate’ to warn Trump about Russians
James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence under President Barack Obama appeared on The Chris Stigall Show Friday morning on WPHT in Philadelphia.
Stigall seized on this point and pressed Clapper on it. Clapper’s answer defies credulity:
Stigall: But, you did confirm that you didn’t talk with Donald Trump about it. Nobody in the administration did.
Clapper: No i didn’t. It wasn’t my place to do that. I was reporting to the then-government… the Executive Branch policy makers. But for me to pick up the phone and call a political candidate would not have been appropriate. – READ MORE
While promoting his new book, Facts and Fears: Hard Truths from a Life in Intelligence, Clapper explained how desperately dangerous the Russian threat is to our country and that threat had manifested itself in the supposed “meddling” in the 2016 presidential election.