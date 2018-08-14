Prosecution rests case in Paul Manafort fraud trial

Prosecutors on Monday rested their case against Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman accused of bank and tax fraud in a case brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

After a day of testimony from a bank executive, prosecutors announced in court: “The government rests.”

Manafort, 69, is facing tax evasion and bank fraud charges after being accused of hiding a “significant percentage” of income earned from his Ukrainian work from the IRS. He’s also been accused of fraudulently obtaining millions more in bank loans, including while he was working on the Trump campaign.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last week, the prosecution’s star witness, Rick Gates – Manafort’s former business partner who struck a plea deal to cooperate with the government — testified that he and Manafort committed bank and tax fraud together. – READ MORE