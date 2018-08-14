NYC Mayor de Blasio: If Fox News didn’t exist, we’d have less racial hatred — and no President Trump (VIDEO)

Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) said last week the “survival of our democracy” hinges on social media companies going beyond erasing the presence of Alex Jones’ InfoWars and targeting other sites that spread “hate and lies” and try to “tear our nation apart.”

Bill de Blasio, the far-left mayor of New York City, appeared to echo Murphy’s comments Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” telling host Brian Stelter that if NewsCorp entities like Fox News and the New York Post didn’t exist, there would be less racial hatred and division — and Donald Trump wouldn’t be president.

“There would be less overt hate, there would be less appeal to racial division, I guarantee it,” de Blasio said during the interview, adding that “there is no [President] Donald Trump without NewsCorp, I firmly believe that.”

He added, “They put race front and center, and they try and stir the most negative impulses in this country” and “today you have one outlet and one outlet only that is constantly sowing division.” – READ MORE