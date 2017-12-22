PROMISE KEPT: Here’s The Most Important Thing Trump Has Done That No One Is Talking About

“After 8 years of the Obama Administration ignoring the existential threat posed by electromagnetic pulse (EMP), President Trump deserves the gratitude of his nation for being the first president to include EMP in his National Security Strategy.”

President Donald Trump took a major step this week to protect the United States from one of the most serious threats the nation faces, which experts have warned about for decades: an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack.

Trump became the first national leader to call for the protection of the U.S. power grid from an EMP attack, an event that North Korea recently simulated, the Washington Examiner reported.

Two of the biggest proponents for protecting the U.S. from EMP attacks — Dr. William R. Graham and Dr. Peter Vincent Pry — praised Trump for taking the bold step that many in Washington, D.C. have resisted for years – READ MORE